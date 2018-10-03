Bradford City vs Sunderland: What time is kick-off, is it on TV and what are the odds?

Sunderland head to West Yorkshire on October 6 to face an out-of-form Bradford City side.

Jack Ross' side shared the spoils with Peteborough United on Tuesday in League One despite being down to 10 men. However, the Black Cats will now target a win on their trip to the Northern Commercials Stadium.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off is at 3pm at the Northern Commericals Stadium on Saturday, October 6.

Is the match on TV? Can I watch it on a live stream?

The game will not be shown live on BT Sports or Sky Sports. However, you can follow the game via the Sunderland Echo's live match day blog.

How can I follow the Bradford v Sunderland live?

You’ll be able to follow all the latest updates and team news via the SAFC section on the Sunderland Echo website. Again, don't forget to tune into our live blog,

Who is the referee?

The man in middle is Anthony Backhouse. His assitants are Wade Smith and Chris Isherwood. Nik Barnard is the fourth official.

Who will be in the teams for the match?

Sunderland captain George Honeymoon will be assessed ahead of kick-off after being ruled out of Tuesday's game against Peterborough due to concussion.

Ross' side will be boosted by the return of Lee Cattermole after he served his one match suspension in midweek, although will lose Bryan Oviedo for three games as he saw red for kick out on Marcus Maddison.

Lynden Gooch, Glenn Loovens, Denver Hume and Charlie Wyke are all set to miss out through injury, some more serious than others.

For Bradford, George Miller and Kai Brunker led the Bantams attack in their previous encounter while Lewis and Jim O'Brien partnered each other in midfield.

What is the form of the Bradford and the Sunderland?

After four wins from their opening six games, the Black Cats have entered a small purple patch with just one victory in their last six - a 4-1 win against Rochdale at the Stadium of Light.

In that time, Sunderland suffered their first defeat of the season at Burton Albion and were held against Oxford United, Fleetwood Town, Coventry City and Peterborough.

Bradford, on the other hand, have endured a poor start to the season. The Bantams sacked manager Michael Collins after just six games and replaced him with former player David Hopkin.

Hopkin achieved his first victory at the fifth attempt as Bantams boss in midweek away at AFC Wimbledon. The 1-0 win saw Bradford climb out the relegation places with just their third maximum points of the season.

What are the odds?

Sunderland are placed at 10/11 for a win, 5/2 for a draw and 3/1 for a defeat.