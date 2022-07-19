Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Black Cats have three more friendly matches before their Championship opener against Coventry on July 31.

Alex Neil’s side beat Dundee United 2-0 on Saturday, courtesy of Trai Hume’s header and an own goal from Charlie Mulgrew.

Neil will be looking to provide sufficient game time for all of his squad ahead of the new campaign.

Valley Parade. (Photo by Paul Thomas/Getty Images)

