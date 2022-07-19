Loading...

Bradford AFC 2 Sunderland 0 LIVE: Reaction after Emmanuel Osadebe goal and Jamie Walker penalty at Valley Parade

Sunderland face League Two side Bradford City in a pre-season friendly this evening – and we’ve got all the action covered from Valley Parade.

By Joe Nicholson
Tuesday, 19th July 2022, 9:03 pm

The Black Cats have three more friendly matches before their Championship opener against Coventry on July 31.

Alex Neil’s side beat Dundee United 2-0 on Saturday, courtesy of Trai Hume’s header and an own goal from Charlie Mulgrew.

Neil will be looking to provide sufficient game time for all of his squad ahead of the new campaign.

Valley Parade. (Photo by Paul Thomas/Getty Images)

Stick around for live updates from Valley Parade:

LIVE: Bradford City 2 (Osadebe, 51) (Walker, 75, pen) Sunderland 0

Last updated: Tuesday, 19 July, 2022, 21:14

  • Sunderland XI to face Bradford: Carney, Gooch, Batth, Alese, Taylor, Matete, Winchester, O’Nien, Embleton, Clarke, Diamond
  • Subs: Patterson, Richardson, Wright, Hume, Cirkin, Ballard, Evans, Neil, Sonha, Dajaku, Roberts, Pritchard, Stewart
  • Bradford XI: Lewis, Halliday, Foulds, Crichlow, Platt, Smallwood, Osadebe, East, Cook, Walker, Angol
  • Subs: Richardson, Threlkeld, Cousin-Dawson, Staunton, Songo’o, Oliver, Scales, Harratt, Young, Wood, Wadsworth, Potion, Wilson
Tuesday, 19 July, 2022, 21:14

Reaction from Valley Parade

Tuesday, 19 July, 2022, 20:51

Full-Time: Bradford 2 Sunderland 0

Tuesday, 19 July, 2022, 20:48

One minute added time

Tuesday, 19 July, 2022, 20:47

88’ Off the line!

Another let off for Sunderland’s after Young’s cross from the left was prodded towards goal by Threlkeld after Carney failed to catch the delivery.

Winchester managed to get back and clear it off the line.

Tuesday, 19 July, 2022, 20:42

83’ Little reaction from Sunderland

Sunderland still look vulnerable at the back and haven’t offered much going forward in this second half.

The visitors were scrambling around again in defence there as Gooch made an important interception inside his own box.

Tuesday, 19 July, 2022, 20:40

80’ It could have been three

A nervy moment for Carney as he tried to catch a shot from distance but spilled the effort.

The goalkeeper managed to gather the loose ball.

Tuesday, 19 July, 2022, 20:37

76’ FIVE more changes for Bradford

Tuesday, 19 July, 2022, 20:38

75’ GOAL! Bradford

Walker converts the penalty, converting low to the keeper’s left and sending Carney the wrong way.

2-0.

Tuesday, 19 July, 2022, 20:34

74’ Penalty to Bradford!

Gooch brings down Walker in the box.

Penalty given!

Tuesday, 19 July, 2022, 20:33

73’ Chances

That was a chance for Sunderland to draw level after a loose pass from Bradford fell to Diamond who set up Sonha, who was tackled by Smallwood.

Clarke then flashed an effort wide from a tight angle.

