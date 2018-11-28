Boyhood Newcastle fan David Edgar reveals next career move following Sunderland links

Former Newcastle defender David Edgar says he is hoping to re-build his playing career as Sunderland weigh up a potential move for the Canadian international.

The 31-year-old has been linked with a move to Wearside, with reports suggesting the Black Cats are ready to take the player on a trial.

Jack Ross was asked about the story following last night's victory over Barnsley and admitted he is still looking for defensive cover.

Edgar, who has been capped 42 times for the Canadian national team, is available on a free transfer after most recently playing in the MLS for Ottawa Fury.

Speaking to the Burnley FC matchday programme on Monday night, ahead of the Clarets' clash with Newcastle, the defender revealed he has a couple of offers in the pipeline.

When asked about his current job, Edgar said: "Still very much a player. It's been a re-building year after an injury and I have bounced around North America but I'm still serious about playing and hopefully I've got a couple of things coming up in the next week or so.

"Beyond that, I'm doing my coaching badges and that's something I want to get into, particularly around the Canada set-up."

Edgar made 99 appearances for Burnley after joining the Clarets from Newcastle in 2009.

The defender was born in Canada but spent a lot of time in the North East growing up.

When asked which team he supported, Edgar said: "Newcastle United. With my dad (goalkeeper Eddie Edgar) playing for them I had the Newcastle bed sheets and all sorts sent over to home, so really I was born a Newcastle fan."

"Only my sister and I were born in Canada and we spent a lot of time in the North East."

Edgar also revealed his favourite player as a kid was Alan Shearer. "Then when I got a bit older, I got into David Beckham with the boots and all his different styles," he added.

The defender has also played for Swansea City, Sheffield United, Birmingham City and Huddersfield Town.

Edgar would provide different options for Ross, as he can play anywhere across the backline or as a defensive midfield.