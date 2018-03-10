Boss Holloway warns QPR to expect reaction from Chris Coleman’s Sunderland

QPR boss Ian Holloway has told his players to be wary of bottom club Sunderland in today’s Championship clash at Loftus Road.

Holloway is a fan of Black Cats manager Chris Coleman, and believes the ex-Wales chief can keep Sunderland up in the final 10 games of the season.

Asked about the Red and Whites, Holloway told qpr.co.uk: “When you get closer to the finish line, you muster something up.

“Everyone does. Their players will know they have to do better and they have a very, very good manager in Chris. So they are going to have some sort of reaction in the coming weeks.

“It’s all about character and Chris and his staff have more than enough to turn that group around.

“That makes them dangerous and it is going to be a very tough game, but it’s about us.

“Can we impose ourselves on them? That’s what I want to see.”

QPR have taken just one point from their last three games, and that came with Massimo Luongo’s late equaliser in Tuesday’s 1-1 draw at home to Derby.

Prior to that, they were thumped 5-2 by visitors Nottingham Forest. “I was delighted with the last performance and I am looking forward to us trying to do that again,” Holloway added.

“I am also looking forward to hearing the atmosphere that our fans are creating which enables our young lads to go out and flourish.

“We will need the fans to support us again in the way they did on Tuesday night – and if we keep playing like we did against Derby I am sure the supporters will stick right with us.

“I want these young lads to express themselves and I’m quite excited about what they can do for us.”

Alex Baptiste missed Tuesday’s clash with Derby after a bout of illness, but he is back for toda’s game.

Jamie Mackie (back), Idrissa Sylla (calf), Grant Hall (knee) and David Wheeler (ankle) are all sidelined.