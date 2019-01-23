Bordeaux eye Josh Maja swoop as hopes fade on new Sunderland deal

Josh Maja is believed to be set on a move abroad after turning down Sunderland's latest contract offer.

Bordeaux are the odds-on favourite to land the 20-year-old and it is understood that there is genuine interest from the Ligue 1 side.

Josh Maja looks set to leave Sunderland either in January or in the summer

They are currently 10th in the table.

A number of Bundesliga sides are also keen on the youngster, who has scored 16 goals in all competitions for the Black Cats this season.

His current deal expires at the end of the season and so he is free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with a foreign club.

That is the worst case scenario for Sunderland, who would receive a relatively paltry sum in compensation.

There is interest from the Premier League and the Championship but it is understood that Maja is now keen to move overseas.

It is possible that his exit could be brought forward to this month, should a side on the continent look to do a deal earlier.

If a bid comes in then Sunderland will have to make a judgement on whether they believe Maja can make a significant impact between now and the end of the season, or whether his desire to move means it is better to search for a replacement.

Black Cats boss Jack Ross admitted last week he would be keen on the idea of loaning Maja back should he depart, but that is unlikely as it stands.

On Tuesday night Ross said there would be clarity to the situation 'very soon'.

"I want clarity and I believe that clarity might come over the next couple of days," he said.

“As things stand, I can’t bring that to you.

“I would hope that would be the case. We need it one way or the other.”