Bolton boss Ian Evatt was very complimentary when talking about Sunderland ahead of today’s match.

“If you look at both teams we beat, they’re two excellent wins, especially away from home – getting that monkey off our back – and beating Ipswich who are in red-hot form,” he said.

“Sunderland, for me, are the best footballing team in the league. I think it will be a good challenge.

“I think it’s going to be a really good game. Of the teams at the top, they’re the team I like the most – the way the play. I’m looking forward to a technical and tactical battle.