Bolton Wanderers v Sunderland team news: Three changes as Chris Coleman changes system again

Sunderland will revert to a five man defence for the crunch clash against Bolton Wanderers tonight.

Lamine Kone returns from injury with Bryan Oviedo also selected in the starting XI.

Paddy McNair is the third change from the 2-0 defeat to Brentford as he replaces Ethan Robson in midfield. McNair is making his first senior appearance since the defeat to Barnsley on New Year's Day.

Sunderland XI: Camp; Jones, O'Shea, Kone, Clarke-Salter, Oviedo; Cattermole, McNair, Honeyman; Asoro, Fletcher

Subs: Steele, McGeady, Williams, Maja, McManaman, Robson, Love