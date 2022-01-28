Bolton Wanderers handed injury boost ahead of League One clash with Sunderland

Lee Johnson’s side travel to 15th placed Bolton Wanderers on Saturday, aiming to make it back-to-back victories for the first time in 2022.

To do that, they will have to beat a Bolton side that not only have defeated Ipswich Town and Shrewsbury Town in their last two outings, but one that will be buoyed by the return of Xavier Amaechi who has been absent since mid-December.

Boss Ian Evatt revealed that the Arsenal youngster is back in training, giving him a good selection dilemma:

Bolton Wanderers manager Ian Evatt (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

“He is back training so that’s another plus and another headache, which is nice, I’ve not had too many of them, for the right reasons anyway,” joked Evatt.

“Everyone is still recovering, everyone is still gaining match fitness and sharpness so we should be better for it this weekend.”

In September, Sunderland ran out 1-0 winners courtesy of a Carl Winchester strike in the reverse fixture.

