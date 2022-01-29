The Black Cats went in 2-0 down at half-time after goals from Dion Charles and Dapo Afolayan.

Charles then scored his second of the match shortly after the break, before Kieran Lee added a fourth before the hour mark.

A Danny Batth own goal and Declan John strike then made it a total embarrassment for Lee Johnson’s side.

Carl Winchester.

Here’s how the game played out at the University of Bolton Stadium:

