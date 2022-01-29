Bolton Wanderers 6 Sunderland 0: Story of the day as Lee Johnson's side are thrashed at the University of Bolton Stadium
Sunderland dropped out of the automatic promotion places in League One as they were thrashed 6-0 at Bolton.
The Black Cats went in 2-0 down at half-time after goals from Dion Charles and Dapo Afolayan.
Charles then scored his second of the match shortly after the break, before Kieran Lee added a fourth before the hour mark.
A Danny Batth own goal and Declan John strike then made it a total embarrassment for Lee Johnson’s side.
Here’s how the game played out at the University of Bolton Stadium:
A message from the Football Clubs Editor
Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year .
This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.
Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor
LIVE: Bolton 6 (Charles, 20, 50) (Afolayan, 42) (Lee, 59) (John, 88) Sunderland 0
Last updated: Saturday, 29 January, 2022, 17:47
- Sunderland XI: Hoffmann, Winchester, Batth, Doyle, Cirkin (Clarke, 53), Evans, Neil (Pritchard, 53), Gooch, Embleton, Dajaku (Roberts, 66), Stewart
- Subs: Patterson, Flanagan, Hume, Roberts, Clarke, Pritchard, O’Brien
- Bolton XI: Trafford, Jones, Santon, Johnston, Fossey, Williams, Morley, John, Lee (Sadlier, 72), Charles (Bakayoko, 72), Afolayan (Bödvarsson, 72)
- Subs: Dixon, Bodvarsson, Bakayoko, Aimson, Sadlier, Thomason, Baptiste
Player ratings
Reaction from the University of Bolton Stadium
Full-Time: Bolton 6 Sunderland 0
88’ It’s SIX
85’ Goal Bolton (own goal)
Danny Batth heads into his own net after Bakayoko’s cross.
78’ Another chance for five
Bolton go close again as an in-swinging free-kick is stabbed just wide by Bakayoko.
72’ Three changes for Bolton
69’ It could be five
Sunderland are still getting cut apart.
This time Afolayan skipped past Evans on the edge of the box before setting up Fossey from a tight angle.
The wing-back’s low effort was saved by Hoffmann.
66’ Over from Charles
Batth gave the ball away again allowing Charles to have another effort at goal.
The striker sent his shot over the bar, though.
Patrick Roberts has come on for Dajaku.
59’ Goal Bolton (Lee)
What a shambles.
Sunderland have been picked apart again after Afolayan passed to Charles inside the box and the forward set up Lee.
The midfielder had time to slot his shot past Hoffmann.
4-0.