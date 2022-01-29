The Black Cats beat Portsmouth 1-0 last time out, sending Lee Johnson’s side back up to second in the League One table.

But while teams around them have games in hand, it’s important the Black Cats keep up the pressure as they push for an automatic promotion place.

Johnson could also hand debuts to new signings Patrick Roberts and Jack Clarke at the University of Bolton Stadium.

Bolton Wanderers vs Sunderland live blog.

You can follow all the action throughout the day right here:

