Bolton Wanderers 3 Sunderland 0: Dion Charles double and Dapo Afolayan goal puts hosts ahead after Cats errors
Sunderland will be looking to make it back-to-back wins when they face Bolton Wanderers in League One today – and we’ve got all the action covered.
The Black Cats beat Portsmouth 1-0 last time out, sending Lee Johnson’s side back up to second in the League One table.
But while teams around them have games in hand, it’s important the Black Cats keep up the pressure as they push for an automatic promotion place.
Johnson could also hand debuts to new signings Patrick Roberts and Jack Clarke at the University of Bolton Stadium.
You can follow all the action throughout the day right here:
LIVE: Bolton 3 (Charles, 20, 50) (Afolayan, 42) Sunderland 0
Last updated: Saturday, 29 January, 2022, 16:18
- Sunderland XI: Hoffmann, Winchester, Batth, Doyle, Cirkin (Clarke, 53), Evans, Neil (Pritchard, 53), Gooch, Embleton, Dajaku, Stewart
- Subs: Patterson, Flanagan, Hume, Roberts, Clarke, Pritchard, O’Brien
- Bolton XI: Trafford, Jones, Santon, Johnston, Fossey, Williams, Morley, John, Lee, Charles, Afolayan
- Subs: Dixon, Bodvarsson, Bakayoko, Aimson, Sadlier, Thomason, Baptiste
59’ Goal Bolton (Lee)
57’ Gooch to left-back
Gooch has now gone to left-back with Embleton dropping back into midfield.
Clarke is on the left with Pritchard in the No 10 position.
53’ Double change for Sunderland
50’ Goal Bolton (Charles again)
Sunderland are pulled apart again.
This time it came from the right as Jones made an overlapping run and crossed to the back post.
Afolayan’s header was converted by Charles.
Too easy. 3-0.
Second half under way
The second goal
First-half verdicts from Bolton
Half-Time: Bolton 2 Sunderland 0
Two minutes added time
42’ Goal Bolton (Afolayan)
It goes from bad to worse.
Another loose pass from Sunderland allowed Bolton to break on the counter attack.
Charles dribbled the ball down the right before cutting the ball back with a low cross.
Lee’s flick on went to Afolayan who finished the move with a tap in.
Sunderland were all over the place.
2-0.