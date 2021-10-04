2. Portsmouth's Harness upbeat after win

It was a bad day at the office for Sunderland as the Black Cats suffered a heavy defeat against League One rivals Portsmouth at Fratton Park and Marcus Harness, who grabbed the Pompey opener, has told Hampshire Live the result was about showing their League One promotion credentials. “We wanted to show how good a team we are and to play more like that than we did at Burton," said Harness. “It’s about focusing on the next game and making sure that we perform at a consistently high level to set us up for the rest of the season. We could have scored four or five goals on other occasions, so it’s nice to beat someone heavily and keep a clean sheet." (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Photo: Mike Hewitt