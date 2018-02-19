Bolton boss wants Macron Stadium bouncing for Sunderland’s crunch visit

Bolton boss Phil Parkinson feels his men need a confidence boost from the fans in tomorrow’s crucial home Sky Bet Championship clash with Sunderland.

The Lancashire side stayed in 20th place following Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at QPR, with the Black Cats, beaten 2-0 by Brentford, still second-bottom, four points worse off.

Asked about the huge showdown at the Macron Stadium, Parkinson told bwfc.co.uk: “There’s three points at stake and that’s the most important thing. Both us and Sunderland got beat, so we’re in the same positions more or less.

“All we can do in concentrate on the process and hopefully the outcome will take care of itself.”

Bolton had to take off midfielder Josh Vela at half-time at Loftus Road and he looks likely to miss out against Sunderland. Parkinson added: “It’s not looking good for Josh.

“We’ve got injuries and suspensions now and a few other bumps and bruises inside the dressing room, so it’s going to be an interesting team selection as we go into Tuesday night.

“We’re going to need Macron Stadium absolutely bouncing and behind us because these lads need a lift. They’re looking forward to the game already, but we’ve got to think carefully now about our team selection and assessing everybody in the next 48 hours.”

Bolton had Mark Little sent off and he will be banned against Sunderland. Parkinson commented: “It was a moment of recklessness from Mark and it has proved costly for us.”

Looking back on his side’s performance at QPR, Parkinson added: “We created some good chances to score and on another day, we would have taken them. I am disappointed that we haven’t got anything from the game, but we move on.”