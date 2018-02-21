Bolton boss thrilled with three precious points against relegation rivals Sunderland

Bolton moved four points clear of the Championship relegation zone following last night’s 1-0 win over Sunderland.

But manager Phil Parkinson is taking nothing for granted.

He said: “If we have had a bit of fortune (with Zach Clough’s controversial, winning goal) then the people who follow Bolton will say it’s long overdue.

“It was a big game and a tough night because there was a lot at stake and we’re pleased with the points.

“It’s a big win because tonight the onus was on us, there was a different feel about the place and we had to dig deep and show a lot of resilience and I’m very proud of the lads.

“We had a big win live on TV against Bristol City, but I’m more pleased with this because when a top six side comes there is not a great expectation. Psychologically, it was in the back of everyone’s minds that we last lost at home to a team below us in Burton, so I’m glad that we’ve managed to shake that off.

“We can enjoy it because it’s good when you win these pressure games and they stand you in good stead because there’s going to be more and we’ve got to be ready for them.

“We had to work so hard for it. Sunderland gave everything and so did we.

“We dug really deep and I have got to credit the character of the lads.”