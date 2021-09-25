'Bolton best side we’ve played this season' - Sunderland fans react to HUGE three points at the Stadium of Light

Carl Winchester’s early goal gave the Black Cats a valuable lead and though they missed some good openings themselves, much of the second half was spent with the visitors testing the home defence.

After conceding late last weekend Sunderland were this time able to see the game out, surviving seven minutes of added time to earn three crucial points.

Both managers had served notice that this would be an open game, and that proved to be the case even if the contest took a while to get going.

Sunderland head coach celebrates at the final whistle. Martin Swinney.

Here’s the best of the Sunderland fan reaction from delighted supporters at the Stadium of Light.

Michael Oates @afootyeducation tweeted: “Bolton best side we’ve played this season, how we’ve won I’ll never know, but we have. Unbelievable mental resilience to see that out. Bolton will be up there.”

Kingy @Kingy78_ tweeted: “Huge 3 points, the worst performance of the season as well which make them even more impressive. We don’t win that game in previous seasons. #safc”

Carnival Kids @Carnival_Kids tweeted: “Sounded scrappy, but grinding out a 1-0 win might not be the worst thing for us #safc”

SteveB @Fantanafest73 tweeted: “Big win and yet again #safc had 3 or 4 really good chances. I'll take it as we've played better and dropped points”

Josh Rutherford @JRuddy_1 tweeted: “Thought that was our toughest test to date. It wasn't pretty but a hard fought win and a clean sheet. Showed resilience and held our nerve, something we haven't done in previous seasons. #SAFC”

Dave @Yellowbug1969 tweeted: “Think we will have a few more games like that this season, especially at home. Teams will want to try and keep it tight and tire us for 75 minutes or so then make it into a 15 minute game of football to try and nick something. #SAFC”

Connor Gardner @ConnorGardner added: “Over the moon but these last 15 minutes of clinging onto the win is seriously becoming our Achilles heel, don’t think my heart can cope with it anymore. #SAFC”

