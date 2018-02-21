Bleaker than ever for Sunderland, despite signs of more fight in Boldon defeat

There was fight about Sunderland at the Macron Stadium last night, but the picture is now bleaker than ever.

They were the better team for large swathes of the contest and yet find themselves drifting towards League One.

Boss Chris Coleman tried just about every combination of attacking players at his disposal, but, in truth, Bolton keeper Ben Alnwick had few saves of consequence to make.

A frontline that looked short in the summer, and was weakened in January, is costing the Black Cats. For all his flaws, the absence of Lewis Grabban looms unbearably large.

Loanee Ashley Fletcher is badly short of confidence and the youngsters charged with supplementing him show a predictable inconsistency to their play.

Inevitably, Sunderland conceded a soft goal at the other end, another goalkeeping howler. Once more, the opposition was limited, showed little and left with three absolutely vital points.

Even if there was an improved application, the result was the same.

With 13 games left, all the indicators are that Sunderland – now bottom of the Championship – are simply not good enough.

The opening stages had hinted at a slugfest ahead.

The ball spent precious little time on the turf in the opening 10 minutes and Chris Coleman’s selection of a bigger, more physical side looked a sound call.

Paddy McNair returned in midfield, with Lamine Kone starting in a back five. Both sides went direct at the first opportunity and, while there were few openings, Sunderland looked to have the measure of their opponents.

They had the opening effort of the contest, Ashley Fletcher breaking down the right of the penalty area. He drove the ball across the goal but Joel Asoro just couldn’t connect in the six-yard box.

That this was a game between two sides close to the bottom of the table was obvious. It was edgy, tense and lacking quality.

The opening goal would be critical and yet again, Sunderland contrived to gift it to their opponents.

The Black Cats were adamant that Zach Clough handled the ball as he bundled the ball over the line from a wide free-kick, but Lee Camp’s fumble had been decisive, the ball bouncing into the net despite his attempts to block the ball.

A combination of misfortune and incompetence – it’s a the toxic mix relegated sides invariably manage to find.

Fears of another implosion were heightened as Clough and Sammy Ameobi began to dictate proceedings, but Sunderland did rally well.

Before the break, it was their lack of confidence in the opponent’s box that told.

Fletcher missed a trio of chances, first running through one-on-one only to see his effort turned wide by Alnwick. Then he collected a knock-down from Asoro, his effort deflected and dropping agonisingly wide of the far post.

Moments before the break, he found space in the box but fired into the side-netting on his weaker left foot.

It was much the same in the second half, Sunderland setting the tempo and pushing Bolton back towards their own goal.

They had all of the ball, but a goal continued to elude them, another effort from Fletcher flying high and wide.

With 20 minutes left, and Sunderland, whilst dominating possession, not threatening Alnwick, Coleman threw caution to the wind and introduced Aiden McGeady and Josh Maja.

Bolton, though, grew stronger, somehow failing to add a second goal when Adam Le Fondre headed towards the bottom corner. Camp managed to keep that effort out but was beaten seconds later when Jem Karacan fired the follow-up at goal.

The ball rattled the crossbar, with Sunderland somehow surviving.

The visitors huffed and puffed but got nowhere. Callum McManaman was the third sub and drew a good late save from Alnwick, but the hosts held on.

Coleman does not have the tools he needs, and the increasingly erratic team selections tell you everything. In key positions, Sunderland are weak and inconsistent.

Third-tier football now feels a firm probability.