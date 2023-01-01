Blackpool vs Sunderland LIVE: Transfer latest and team news after Cats are rocked by Ellis Simms' recall
Happy New Year! Sunderland face Blackpool at Bloomfield Road to kick off 2023 – and we’ve got all the action covered.
The Black Cats moved into the Championship play-off places following an emphatic 4-1 win at Wigan last time out.
Yet that result was followed by the surprise news that Everton have recalled striker Ellis Simms from his loan spell on Wearside, meaning there will be more work to do in the transfer market.
Still, Tony Mowbray’s side should be confident after back-to-back wins.
Stick around for live updates, in-game analysis and post-match reaction from today’s match:
LIVE: Blackpool vs Sunderland
Key Events
- Sunderland face Blackpool in the Championship today (3pm kick-off).
- The Black Cats are fourth in the Championship after their 4-1 win at Wigan.
- Striker Ellis Simms has been recalled by parent club Everton.
- Blackpool are 23rd in the table and haven’t won for eight matches.
Here are our predicted line-ups for today’s match:
Predicted Blackpool XI: Gromshaw, Connolly, Ekpiteta, Husband, Thompson, Patino, Carey, Poveda, Beesley, Yates
Predicted Sunderland XI: Patterson, Ballard, Wright, O’Nien, Hume, Evans, Neil, Clarke, Amad, Roberts, Stewart
Blackpool are 23rd in the table and haven’t won for eight matches.
Michael Appleton’s side were beaten 2-1 by Sheffield United at Bloomfield Road last time out, and the Tangerines boss had this to say ahead of today’s match:
“It’s a huge test because for as much as they’ve come up from League One last year, they’re a massive club. They’re a huge, huge football club with quite a bit of wealth behind them as well it has to be said.
“They’ve got a really good manager. I’ve worked under him so I know what Tony’s about. He’s a good football guy and he’s got them going and they’ve got a few players that have come back from injury that have been key and they’ve missed and it’s going to be a very difficult game. It’s one that we’re all looking forward to.
“They’re the sort of challenges that you’ve got to be prepared to take on and I’m sure the players going into that game are aware and will be made aware of the game we had up with them at their place.
“It’ll be slightly different as they’ve got a couple of players fit now that they didn’t have available at the Stadium of Light, but we know how important the first goal can be in these type of games and we didn’t do that against Sheffield United and made life difficult for ourselves with the second goal.
“We’ll have the same approach. I thought the way we started against Sheffield United was very good and we’ll have to do the same again on Sunday to get something from the game.”
While he does have injuries to contend with, Mowbray also faces some selection dilemmas after the likes of Abdoullah Ba and Edouard Michut came into the starting XI and impressed at WIgan.
“We’ve got some talented attackers,” said Mowbray after the match.
“It’s not easy to manage, because generally attacking players have egos attached to them, and they all want to play.
They all sulk when they come off because they think they can score, and yet my job is to incorporate everybody but also try to get them to be humble enough to understand that it’s not about them.
“I tell them I love them all, yet I can’t pick eight strikers and attacking midfielders because we have to try to win the match.
“Football’s always about a balance, but there is a lot of riches in that attacking part of the field now considering that a couple of months ago, we had no strikers at all.
“Now, we seem to be flush with them. We’ve picked up defensive injuries, so we’ll have to try to get them back, but things are definitely looking brighter at the other end.”
Mowbray is also facing several injury setbacks going into today’s match.
Alex Pritchard is facing another spell on the sidelines after suffering a recurrence of his calf issue in the win at Wigan.
Sunderland will be bolstered by the return of captain Corry Evans, though, after the midfielder was rested for the win at Wigan.
Dennis Cirkin (hip) and Danny Batth (calf) could be involved after injury issues, yet Lynden Gooch (hamstring) Aji Alese (ankle) remain out.
Elliot Emblton continues to recover from a long-term injury setback.
Today is also the start of the January transfer window.
Sunderland were rocked yesterday with the news that Everton had decided to recall striker Ellis Simms from his loan spell on Wearside.
It leaves the Black Cats potentially needing to sign at least two strikers this month, with Ross Stewart now the only natural recognised forward option.
Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus has said there will be funds to invest this month, yet the club will now target adding depth and quality in ‘specific’ areas rather than rebuilding the squad.
That is likely to include trying to sign another holding midfielder as cover for Corry Evans.
There is also a decision to be made with Stewart, who is attracting interest from several clubs, with less than a year left on his contract. Sunderland do have an option to extend the deal by a further year.
Alex Pritchard’s contract is set to expire this summer, with the playmaker also attracting interest from other Championship clubs.
Sunderland may also look to send some of their fringe players out on loan, including Leon Dajaku and Jay Matete, yet both came off the bench in the win at Wigan.
Happy New Year! We hope it will be a good one for you and Sunderland AFC.
The Black Cats face Blackpool at Bloomfield Road today, with Tony Mowbray’s side starting the day fourth in the table.
We’ll have all of the build-up ahead of the match, as well as in-game analysis and post-match reaction.
Stick around and refresh the page for live updates throughout the day.