Blackpool are 23rd in the table and haven’t won for eight matches.

Michael Appleton’s side were beaten 2-1 by Sheffield United at Bloomfield Road last time out, and the Tangerines boss had this to say ahead of today’s match:

“It’s a huge test because for as much as they’ve come up from League One last year, they’re a massive club. They’re a huge, huge football club with quite a bit of wealth behind them as well it has to be said.

“They’ve got a really good manager. I’ve worked under him so I know what Tony’s about. He’s a good football guy and he’s got them going and they’ve got a few players that have come back from injury that have been key and they’ve missed and it’s going to be a very difficult game. It’s one that we’re all looking forward to.

“They’re the sort of challenges that you’ve got to be prepared to take on and I’m sure the players going into that game are aware and will be made aware of the game we had up with them at their place.

“It’ll be slightly different as they’ve got a couple of players fit now that they didn’t have available at the Stadium of Light, but we know how important the first goal can be in these type of games and we didn’t do that against Sheffield United and made life difficult for ourselves with the second goal.