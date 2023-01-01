News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool vs Sunderland LIVE: Shayne Lavery goal puts hosts ahead at Bloomfield Road

Happy New Year! Sunderland face Blackpool at Bloomfield Road to kick off 2023 – and we’ve got all the action covered.

By Joe Nicholson
18 minutes ago

The Black Cats moved into the Championship play-off places following an emphatic 4-1 win at Wigan last time out.

Yet that result was followed by the surprise news that Everton have recalled striker Ellis Simms from his loan spell on Wearside, meaning there will be more work to do in the transfer market.

Still, Tony Mowbray’s side should be confident after back-to-back wins.

Blackpool vs Sunderland live blog.
Stick around for live updates, in-game analysis and post-match reaction from today’s match:

LIVE: Blackpool 1 (Lavery, 21) Sunderland 0

Key Events

  • Sunderland Xl: Patterson, Hume, Ballard, Wright, O’Nien, Clarke, Michut, Neil, Amad, Roberts, Stewart
  • Subs: Bass, Evans, Ba, Matete, Rigg, Bennette, Dajaku
  • Blackpool: Maxwell, Connolly, Ekpiteta, Husband, Thorniley, Patino, Carey, Poveda, Hamilton, Lavery, Madine
  • Subs: Grimshaw, Williams, Thompson, Wright, Dougall, Beesley, Yates
39’ Another Blackpool chance

Blackpool have looked sharper going forward and almost scored again there.

Hamilton forced another save from Patterson from a tight angle before Madine sent an effort over the bar.

35’ Clarke shot saved

Clarke registers another shot on target but it was still comfortable for Maxwell to save.

34’ Roberts trying to make something happen

Roberts has had a few moments where he’s looked like he may make something happen in the final third.

The winger played a quick throw to Amad there before Sunderland won a corner.

Roberts then saw a low shot comfortably saved by the keeper.

28’ Poveda booked

That could have been more trouble for Sunderland after O’Nien gave the ball away and Poveda broke forward.

The Blackpool man was then booked for diving on the edge of Sunderland’s box after O’Nien ran back to try and make a tackle.

22’ Poor goal to concede

21’ Goal Blackpool (Lavery)

Sunderland haven’t been at their best in this first half and find themselves behind.

Blackpool broke down the right as Lavery was sent through on goal and beat Patterson with a low finish from a tight angle.

1-0.

19’ Michut booked

Michut has now gone into the book after bring down Poveda in the Sunderland half.

16’ Better from Sunderland

After a slow start, Sunderland have just started to string a few more passes together.

Roberts and Stewart linked up well there before O’Nien was almost sent through on goal.

Moments later Clarke’s cross from the left just went past Amad at the far post.

11’ Amad’s pass overhit

That was the first real chance for Sunderland after Patino gave the ball away to Amad.

The forward tried to release Roberts through on goal but just overhit his low pass.

8’ YELLOW CARD

Connolly receives the first yellow card of the match after bringing down Clarke as Sunderland tried to break down the left.

