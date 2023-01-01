Blackpool vs Sunderland LIVE: Shayne Lavery goal puts hosts ahead at Bloomfield Road
Happy New Year! Sunderland face Blackpool at Bloomfield Road to kick off 2023 – and we’ve got all the action covered.
The Black Cats moved into the Championship play-off places following an emphatic 4-1 win at Wigan last time out.
Yet that result was followed by the surprise news that Everton have recalled striker Ellis Simms from his loan spell on Wearside, meaning there will be more work to do in the transfer market.
Still, Tony Mowbray’s side should be confident after back-to-back wins.
Stick around for live updates, in-game analysis and post-match reaction from today’s match:
LIVE: Blackpool 1 (Lavery, 21) Sunderland 0
Key Events
- Sunderland Xl: Patterson, Hume, Ballard, Wright, O’Nien, Clarke, Michut, Neil, Amad, Roberts, Stewart
- Subs: Bass, Evans, Ba, Matete, Rigg, Bennette, Dajaku
- Blackpool: Maxwell, Connolly, Ekpiteta, Husband, Thorniley, Patino, Carey, Poveda, Hamilton, Lavery, Madine
- Subs: Grimshaw, Williams, Thompson, Wright, Dougall, Beesley, Yates
Blackpool have looked sharper going forward and almost scored again there.
Hamilton forced another save from Patterson from a tight angle before Madine sent an effort over the bar.
Clarke registers another shot on target but it was still comfortable for Maxwell to save.
Roberts has had a few moments where he’s looked like he may make something happen in the final third.
The winger played a quick throw to Amad there before Sunderland won a corner.
Roberts then saw a low shot comfortably saved by the keeper.
That could have been more trouble for Sunderland after O’Nien gave the ball away and Poveda broke forward.
The Blackpool man was then booked for diving on the edge of Sunderland’s box after O’Nien ran back to try and make a tackle.
Sunderland haven’t been at their best in this first half and find themselves behind.
Blackpool broke down the right as Lavery was sent through on goal and beat Patterson with a low finish from a tight angle.
1-0.
After a slow start, Sunderland have just started to string a few more passes together.
Roberts and Stewart linked up well there before O’Nien was almost sent through on goal.
Moments later Clarke’s cross from the left just went past Amad at the far post.
That was the first real chance for Sunderland after Patino gave the ball away to Amad.
The forward tried to release Roberts through on goal but just overhit his low pass.