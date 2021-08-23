Blackpool vs Sunderland: Is there a stream? Can I get tickets? What time is kick off? Is there any team news?

That’s after the Wearsiders returned to winning ways against AFC Wimbledon on Saturday.

Here, though, we take you through everything you need to know about the fixture…

When is Blackpool vs Sunderland?

Dennis Cirkin.

Sunderland take on Blackpool in the Carabao Cup second round this coming Tuesday (August 24) at Bloomfield Road

Kick-off is scheduled for 7:45pm

What are the odds for Blackpool vs Sunderland?

Sunderland win – 21/10

Draw – 12/5

Blackpool win – 13/10

What TV channel is Blackpool vs Sunderland on?

The clash between Sunderland and Burton Albion won’t be shown on any television channels.

Can I stream Blackpool vs Sunderland online?

Streaming details for Sunderland’s clash against Blackpool have not yet been announced.

Although the EFL have confirmed that they will return to their pre-COVID-19 position on streaming games this season.

That means Sunderland fans in the UK will not be able to stream games that take place between 2:45 and 5:15 on a Saturday afternoon.

Only fans overseas will be able to stream those games, provided that they have not been selected for international television broadcast in a territory that has an overseas broadcast partner.

However, the EFL have also confirmed that clubs will be able to offer a streaming service to UK supporters for any games that take place outside of that Saturday window.

That means that all midweek games not selected for TV can be streamed, as well as matches moved from their Saturday slot for non-TV purposes.

Games that take place on a bank holiday can be streamed, and all Papa John's Trophy games up until the semi-final can be streamed.

Are there any other ways I can follow Blackpool vs Sunderland?

BBC Radio Newcastle will provide full match commentary.

Nick Barnes and Gary Bennett will be available on the following frequencies: 95.4FM, 96FM, 103.7FM, 104.4FM and 1458AM.

The Sunderland Echo will also have full coverage on our website with Phil Smith and Joe Nicholson at the ground.

Are there any tickets available for Blackpool vs Sunderland?

There are no tickets still available for the clash between Sunderland and Blackpool.

They went on general sale on Friday 20 August at 10am, until 3:30pm the same day.

Supporters have been advised by the club that all tickets must be purchased online unless you require a personal assistant ticket, which are available by calling the ticket office on 0371 911 1973.

Is there any team news ahead of Blackpool vs Sunderland?

Corry Evans came off with a knock against MK Dons and missed the against Burton Albion and AFC Wimbledon

Lee Johnson has confirmed that the midfielder will miss 10-15 days with a hamstring injury and is expected to miss out against Blackpool

New signing Frederick Alves could be in line to make his debut following his loan move from West Ham United.

Aiden McGeady could potentially be rested after the attacker started for Sunderland once again last Saturday.

