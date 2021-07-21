Blackpool make permanent offer for Sunderland target as rivals pay club-record fee for player

That’s after the Blck Cats ran out 2-0 winners against Hearts at Tynecastle on Sunday.

Aiden McGeady netted both goals for the visitors as Lee Johnson’s team gained some valuable minutes before the new season.

Sunderland have announced the signing of former Huddersfield Town attacker Alex Pritchard and ex-Blackburn Rovers midfielder Corry Evans alongside Machester City defender Callum Doyle on loan.

PETERBOROUGH, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 08: Mo Eisa of Peterborough United takes a shot during the EFL Trophy match between Peterborough United and West Ham United Under 21 at Weston Homes Stadium on December 08, 2020 in Peterborough, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Here, though, we take you through some of the more interesting stories doing the rounds today:

Blackpool make offer for Sunderland target

Blackpool have tabled a permanent offer for Sunderland target Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel – according to reports.

The Sun’s Alan Nixon has stated that the Seasiders have tabled a bid for the Nottingham Forest right-back, who made 37 appearances for Neil Critchley’s men last season.

It’s believed Pool face competition from other clubs though, with Championship rivals Huddersfield Town and League One rivals Sunderland and Portsmouth linked with the 22-year-old’s services.

Reports also suggest Forest might want to bring in a replacement on the right-hand side of defence before allowing Gabriel to depart, should a bid meet their valuation.

The Seasiders are currently short on options in that area of the pitch, following Gabriel’s return to the City Ground and Ollie Turton’s surprise departure to Huddersfield.

MK Dons paid a club-record transfer fee to sign Mo Eisa

Peterborough United director of football Barry Fry has claimed MK Dons paid a club-record fee to complete Mo Eisa’s move from the Weston Homes Stadium.

Dons existing transfer record fee was £250k paid for Kieran Agard in 2016 and Alex Gilbey in 2017.

Fry said via the Peterborough Telegraph: “MK chased Mo for a long time. They wanted him in January, but they couldn’t match our valuation.

“They kept trying again in the summer and they kept uppping their bid until reaching a number that made our chairman happy. It’s comfortably a transfer record fee for MK.

“Good luck to Mo and good luck to MK Dons He’s a good signing for the way they like to play. I’d expect them to have a very successful season.”

