Blackpool 2 Sunderland 3: Story of the day as Aiden O'Brien hat-trick sees Lee Johnson's side progress in dramatic Carabao Cup tie
Sunderland progressed to the third round of the Carabao Cup after a 3-2 win at Blackpool as Aiden O’Brien scored a memorable hat-trick at Bloomfield Road.
The Black Cats forward netted the winning goal in stoppage time after Blackpool substitute Josh Bowler had equalised two minutes from the end.
Sunderland boss Lee Johnson made seven changes to his starting XI following Saturday’s 1-0 win over AFC Wimbledon, with new signings Frederik Alves and Niall Huggins making their debuts.
Here’s how it played out.
A message from the Football Clubs Editor
Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.
This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.
Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor
RECAP: Blackpool 2 (Lavery, 9) (Bowler, 88) Sunderland 3 (O’Brien, 12, 57, 90)
Last updated: Tuesday, 24 August, 2021, 23:30
- Sunderland XI: Patterson, Huggins, Alves (Doyle, 76), Wright, Cirkin, Winchester, Neil, Diamond, Pritchard (Embleton, 74), O’Brien, Broadhead (Stewart, 74)
- Subs: Bond, Doyle, Taylor, Hawkes, Gooch, Embleton, Stewart
- Blackpool XI: Grimshaw, James, Carey, Casey, Keogh, Hamilton (Anderson, 78), Garbutt, Gretarsson, Antwi (Bowler, 69), John-Jules, Lavery (Yates, 78)
- Subs: Moore, Husband, Anderson, Bowler, Ekpiteta, Holmes, Yates
Thanks for joining us tonight
Wow! What an evening.
We’ll have more reaction and analysis from tonight’s win on the SAFC section of the Echo website.
See you soon.
Reaction from Lee Johnson
Full-Time: Blackpool 2 Sunderland 3
What A Game!
90+1’ GOALLLLLL O’BRIEN HAT-TRICK!
What a game!
That looks like it’s the winner.
Diamond’s cross from the right found O’Brien in the box unmarked and onside and the forward converted again.
The away fans behind the goal loved that one.
88’ Goal Blackpool (Bowler)
The hosts have been threatening and the goal has come.
Bowler has made an impact since he came on and the winger converts from close range after John-Jules charged down the right and cut the ball back for him.
82’ Patterson called into action
That’s a fine save from the Sunderland keeper who hasn’t had much to do tonight.
Yates cut inside onto his right foot but Patterson kept out the striker’s effort at the keeper’s near post.
At the other end, Diamond’s low shot is held by Grimshaw.
78’ Yates on for Blackpool
76’ Changes for Sunderland
Elliot Embleton and Ross Stewart are on for Pritchard and Broadhead.
Moments after that change Callum Doyle replaces Alves.
73’ More good play from O’Brien
The Sunderland forward has impressed tonight and almost registered an assist there as his low cross for Broadhead from the right was cut out by Connolly.
Johnson is about to make some changes.