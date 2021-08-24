The Black Cats forward netted the winning goal in stoppage time after Blackpool substitute Josh Bowler had equalised two minutes from the end.

Sunderland boss Lee Johnson made seven changes to his starting XI following Saturday’s 1-0 win over AFC Wimbledon, with new signings Frederik Alves and Niall Huggins making their debuts.

Here’s how it played out.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool vs Sunderland live blog.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.