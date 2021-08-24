The Wearsiders beat Port Vale 2-1 in the first round of the competition and will be hoping to maintain some momentum following Saturday’s 1-0 win over AFC Wimbledon at the Stadium of Light.

It’s a result which means Sunderland have won three of their first four league games, with the only blip coming at Burton last week.

Johnson is set to make changes for tonight’s match with Bailey Wright and new signing Frederik Alves set to start at the back for the Black Cats.

Blackpool vs Sunderland live blog.

Niall Huggins is also expected to be involved after joining the club following his permanent move from Leeds last week.

We’ll have all the build-up ahead of the match, as well as in-game analysis and post-match reaction.

