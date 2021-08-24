Blackpool 2 Sunderland 3 LIVE: Aiden O'Brien hat-trick sees Lee Johnson's side progress in Carabao Cup thriller
It’s another quick turnaround for Sunderland who will face Championship side Blackpool in the Carabao Cup this evening – with Black Cats boss Lee Johnson set to make changes.
The Wearsiders beat Port Vale 2-1 in the first round of the competition and will be hoping to maintain some momentum following Saturday’s 1-0 win over AFC Wimbledon at the Stadium of Light.
It’s a result which means Sunderland have won three of their first four league games, with the only blip coming at Burton last week.
Johnson is set to make changes for tonight’s match with Bailey Wright and new signing Frederik Alves set to start at the back for the Black Cats.
Niall Huggins is also expected to be involved after joining the club following his permanent move from Leeds last week.
We’ll have all the build-up ahead of the match, as well as in-game analysis and post-match reaction.
LIVE: Blackpool 2 (Lavery, 9) (Bowler, 88) Sunderland 3 (O’Brien, 12, 57, 90)
Last updated: Tuesday, 24 August, 2021, 21:41
- Sunderland XI: Patterson, Huggins, Alves, Wright, Cirkin, Winchester, Neil, Diamond, Pritchard, O’Brien, Broadhead
- Subs: Bond, Doyle, Taylor, Hawkes, Gooch, Embleton, Stewart
- Blackpool XI: Grimshaw, James, Carey, Casey, Keogh, Hamilton, Garbutt, Gretarsson, Antwi (Bowler, 69), John-Jules, Lavery
- Subs: Moore, Husband, Anderson, Bowler, Ekpiteta, Holmes, Yates
Full-Time: Blackpool 2 Sunderland 3
What A Game!
90+1’ GOALLLLLL O’BRIEN HAT-TRICK!
What a game!
That looks like it’s the winner.
Diamond’s cross from the right found O’Brien in the box unmarked and onside and the forward converted again.
The away fans behind the goal loved that one.
88’ Goal Blackpool (Bowler)
The hosts have been threatening and the goal has come.
Bowler has made an impact since he came on and the winger converts from close range after John-Jules charged down the right and cut the ball back for him.
82’ Patterson called into action
That’s a fine save from the Sunderland keeper who hasn’t had much to do tonight.
Yates cut inside onto his right foot but Patterson kept out the striker’s effort at the keeper’s near post.
At the other end, Diamond’s low shot is held by Grimshaw.
78’ Yates on for Blackpool
76’ Changes for Sunderland
Elliot Embleton and Ross Stewart are on for Pritchard and Broadhead.
Moments after that change Callum Doyle replaces Alves.
73’ More good play from O’Brien
The Sunderland forward has impressed tonight and almost registered an assist there as his low cross for Broadhead from the right was cut out by Connolly.
Johnson is about to make some changes.
69’ First change for Blackpool
68’ Neil gets away with one
Neil has been excellent again tonight but got away with one there after hesitating on the ball.
Carey won possession for Blackpool inside the Sunderland half but Alves blocked his effort.