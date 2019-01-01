Blackpool 0 Sunderland AFC 1 RECAP: Relive all the action from Bloomfield Road Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Sunderland kicked-off 2019 with a win at Blackpool in League One, courtesy of Josh Maja’s solitary goal. Scroll down to relive all the action, reaction and analysis from Bloomfield Road. '2 up front FINALLY!': Sunderland fans react as Jack Ross names an attacking side at Blackpool Ex-Sunderland defender Papy Djilobodji completes move to struggling Guingamp