Blackburn vs Sunderland LIVE: Ben Brereton Diaz and Scott Wharton goals puts hosts after Cats penalty appeal
Sunderland face Blackburn Rovers in the Championship – and we’ve got all the action covered.
It will be the first time Black Cats boss Tony Mowbray will return to Ewood Park after leaving Rovers at the end of last season.
Sunderland got back to winning ways with a 2-1 win over Wigan on Saturday, while Blackburn are fifth after a 2-1 victory at Middlesbrough.
Mowbray will once again have to manage without a recognised striker, with Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms still sidelined due to injuries.
We’ll have live updates and in-game analysis from Ewood Park, as well as post-match reaction:
LIVE: Blackburn 2 (Brereton Diaz, 32) (S. Wharton, 49) Sunderland 0
Key Events
- Sunderland XI: Patterson, O’Nien, Batth, Alese, Cirkin, Evans, Neil, Embleton, Pritchard, Roberts, Clarke
- Subs: Bass, Wright, Hume, Michut, Ba, Bennette, Amad
- Blackburn XI: Kaminski, Carter, Hyam, S. Wharton, Brittain, Morton, Garrett, Hedges, Szmodics, Brereton Diaz, Gallagher
- Subs: Pears, Mola, Phillips, Buckley, A Wharton, Dolan, Vale
54’ Great save by Kaminski
That’s a great save from Kaminski in the Blackburn goal.
First O’Nien’s low cross was blocked by Carter, before Batth’s header was kept out by the alert Kaminski who got a strong hand to the ball.
49’ Goal Blackburn (S. Wharton)
Sunderland are up against it now.
Cirkin was booked for a foul on Hedges on the right of the box, and the Blackburn man stepped up to take a decisive free-kick.
It looked like Scott Wharton got a touch to glance the ball home.
Second half under way!
First-half thoughts from Ewood Park
Half-Time: Blackburn 1 Sunderland 0
One minute added time
44’ Pritchard free-kick tipped over
That almost snuck under the bar as Pritchard delivered an in-swinging free-kick which Kaminski tipped over for a corner.
Sunderland couldn’t take advantage of the set piece.
41’ Clarke header saved
That was more decisive from Sunderland as O’Nien broke down the right and crossed for Clarke in the centre.
The forward’s header lacked power, though, and was saved by Kaminski.
Morton has also been booked for Blackburn after pulling Embleton back near the halfway line.
34’ Another chance for Rovers
Sunderland are under pressure now.
Szmodics managed to wriggle away from Alese and dink a cross into the box which O’Nien headed over.
32’ Goal Blackburn (Brereton Diaz)
It’s a great finish from Brereton Diaz who curls a left-footed effort into the top corner from the edge of the box - but the Sunderland players aren’t happy.
The visitors were appealing for a penalty after Clarke appeared to be clipped by Hedges in the Blackburn box.
Nothing was given and Rovers broke quickly to score.
Evans, Clarke and Pritchard were left complaining to the referee, yet Blackburn lead.