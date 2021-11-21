Following losses to Charlton Athletic, Rotherham united and Sheffield Wednesday, Sunderland bounced back with a win against Ipswich Town at the Stadium of Light last weekend.

Here, though, we take a look at the latest stories surrounding Sunderland and their League One rivals that you may have missed:

Manager of League One rivals has ‘secret admirer’

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anthony Scully.

MK Dons boss Liam Manning has a ‘secret admirer’ at a rival League One club.

That's according to Alan Nixon, a journalist at the Sun on Sunday.

Manning was appointed earlier this campaign following former boss Russell Martin’s move to Swansea City.

The Dons are currently fifth in League One table having gained 31 points from 17 fixtures.

But Nixon has now claimed that Manning has a ‘secret admirer’ in League One, who are considering a managerial change.

Before Sunderland’s win against Ipswich Town, reports suggested that Kyril Louis-Dreyfus was losing patience with Lee Johnson.

Blackburn Rovers eye Lincoln City star

Blackburn Rovers are among several Championship clubs interested in signing Lincoln City man Anthony Scully.

That’s according to a report from LancsLive.

The 22-year-old has netted seven goals and assisted three times in 15 League One appearances.

However, it is now being reported Rovers and their Championship rivals are looking at the Irishman during the upcoming January transfer window.

Championship teams Barnsley and Millwall are also said to be interested in Scully, who recently signed a contract extension until 2023.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.