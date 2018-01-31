Birmingham hit three goals in league game for first time in 15 months – and it’s against Sunderland

Sunderland last night became the first side to ship three goals in a league match to Birmingham in 15 months.

David Davis, Jeremie Boga and Sam Gallagher did the damage in a 3-1 win before Bryan Oviedo managed a late consolation for the Black Cats

Boss Steve Cotterill told bcfc.com: “I’ve been pleased with the general play for a long time.

“I was delighted that we scored three goals, but disappointed that we conceded a goal.

“I don’t know whether that was us sitting back or their substitutions which had a little bit of an impact on the game.

“I don’t think we sat back intentionally because there was nothing in the game.

“It was almost like the game was won and we sort of switched off a little bit, which was slightly disappointing.

“I’m a perfectionist and, when you score three goals, I want to keep a clean sheet because our goal difference is poor.

“We’ve been walloped a few times, so that was the only blemish for me.

“But I’m really pleased for the players because they’ve worked extremely hard and they’ve had many a night where it hasn’t gone well for them and they’ve probably put in the same amount of effort.”

Asked about potential deadline-day signings, Cotterill added: “I doubt that there will be anybody coming through the door unless anything happens last minute.

“We’re not going to be all of a sudden going out and spending money.

“If anything happens it will be a last-minute loan perhaps, but I don’t anticipate that.”