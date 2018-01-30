Birmingham City v Sunderland team news: Lamine Kone returns to the starting XI

Have your say

Lamine Kone returns from injury at St Andrew's tonight.

Captain John O'Shea misses out due to illness, meaning Kone appears for the first time since the 2-1 defeat to Bristol City at the end of October.

Adam Matthews replaces Billy Jones in the only other change to the side that beat Hull City 1-0 last time out.

Jones is also recovering from an illness.

New signing Kazenga LuaLua is on the bench.

Sunderland XI: Ruiter; Matthews, Kone, Browning, Clarke-Salter, Oviedo; Cattermole, Robson, Honeyman; Maja, Asoro

Subs: Steele, Gooch, Williams, Love, LuaLua, McGeady, Galloway