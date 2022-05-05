The Black Cats will host the Owls in the first leg at home on Friday, before the return leg at Hillsborough three days later.

Sunderland beat Wednesday 5-0 when the teams last met on Wearside in December – although the Owls were recovering from a Covid-19 outbreak – while Darren Moore’s side won 3-0 in November’s reverse fixture.

Tickets have gone on sale to Sunderland season card holders of both clubs.

And tickets for the first leg on Wearside are have surpassed the 35,000 mark and could be approaching 40,000 by the time Friday rolls around.

Sheffield Wednesday are also expecting a big crowd at Hillsborough with around 34,000 expected.

But how does this tie compare to previous matches and is this the biggest League One play-off semi-final over two legs in terms of attendance in the history of the third tier?

Here, the Sunderland Echo crunch the numbers:

1. Oldham vs QPR (2003) League One play-off semi-final attendance over two legs: 29353 Photo: Ian Walton Photo Sales

2. Swansea-Brentford (2006) League One play-off semi-final attendance over two legs: 29712 Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

3. Huddersfield Town-Millwall (2010) League One play-off semi-final attendance over two legs: 30117 Photo: Jan Kruger Photo Sales

4. Bolton-Notts County (1990) League One play-off semi-final attendance over two legs: 30308 Photo: Dan Smith Photo Sales