Big fitness boost for Sunderland ahead of Checkatrade Trophy final against Portsmouth

Will Grigg has won his battle to be fit for the Checkatrade Trophy final against Portsmouth at Wembley.

Follow our live coverage from Wembley on our matchday blog.

Jack Ross was always hopeful the Northern Ireland international would be fit to play after his ankle knock saw him withdraw from international duty during the break and the striker is part of the matchday squad.

Grigg hadn't trained up to Wednesday of last week but travelled down with the squad yesterday and is part of the squad for today's final at Wembley.

Sunderland AFC have posted a picture of his shirt inside the dressing room at Wembley ahead of KO here, the final kicking off at 2.30pm.

Follow our live coverage from Wembley on our matchday blog.

