The Black Cats have been hit with multiple Covid-19 cases, meaning they have been forced to recall Anthony Patterson, Josh Hawkes and Jack Diamond to fulfill the fixture.

Patterson, Carl Winchster and Dennis Cirkin have come into the side following the 5-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday last time out.

Here’s how some fans reacted to the team news:

@AidanMackem: Strong team, yesterday made it sound like half our squad had it Relieved to see it's not as bad as it sounded.

@SteveT_10: Bailey Wright being out isn't great. It's helped us defensively having him instead of Winchester at RB. Even more so against these lot with their direct style of play.

@EastSafc: This is better than I thought it would be! Ha'way the lads!

@jonny8686: Out of all the players missing, Wright will be the biggest miss, going back to a back four against these terrifies me!

Sunderland boss Lee Johnson.

@jamie_davison1: Stronger squad than I expected from the news over the last few days, not much experience on the bench but a big chance for them to make their mark regardless

@Philip_RJ89: This team should be able to do the business today. Big ask for Patterson to take Hoffmann’s place, but we’ve got enough here to win.

@Joecsmith11: This is so much better than I expected the way the club was talking I was expecting 10 first team out..obviously both goalkeepers are out and Bailey Wright but I’m confident in Patto

