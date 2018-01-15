'Bet David Moyes would take him at West Ham' - Fans react as Sunderland offer to terminate contract of wantaway Jack Rodwell

Sunderland fans have been quick to react to the news we broke earlier that the club has offered to tear up Jack Rodwell's contract after he said he wanted to leave.

Sunderland informed the midfielder almost two weeks ago that he could leave as a free agent but wouldn’t receive any kind of payoff, the Echo understands.

As things stand cash-strapped Sunderland are yet to hear back from the midfielder or his representatives and nothing has yet been agreed.

Rodwell earns £70,000 a week and has 18-months left on his Sunderland contract but has barely played this season and the Echo understands he has made it clear he doesn’t see his future on Wearside.

Here's what Sunderland fans have had to say on Twitter:

ALS tweeted: "The fact Rodwell earns £70k a week ain’t his problem really. His agent has played an absolute blinder pulling that one off. Yet again...the club must be held accountable for actually agreeing to it surely. Thoughts?"

Scott @76skelly tweeted: "Takes some doing but he is undoubtedly the biggest waste of a shirt to ever play for us."

Pete Whalen @peterjames73 tweeted: "Letting him go now suits both parties. Get him off the wage bill and he gets a fresh start."

Phil Wanley @philwanley wrote: "If ever a player sums up the mess Sunderland are in its Rodwell."

Bri Carter @Cartergadjee tweeted: "Wonder how many offers he gets? I’ll give him a lift."

Giles Mooney @GilesMooney tweeted: "Rodwell deal at the time looked a good deal. Won league with City, England’s great new hope. He hadn’t played as much as he’d wanted because it was City. He came for more football with a pay cut. For most clubs it’s one of those things. Sadly for us, it’s standard fayre."

Aidy Dews @AidyDews tweeted: "How the great have fallen. But Moyesy would snap him up at West Ham!...."

Michael Smith @mgsmith95 said: "If he goes party time," while PRH wrote: "I think everyone was over the moon when we signed Rodwell mind. No one thought it was a bad signing."

ParkerSafc @Parkersafc added: "Fingers crossed a team could in for him. Even if it means some kind of structured pay off. Paying him 10k a week on top of his new clubs wage still gives us £60k a week extra on the wage bill to use. Get 6 better players at this level for that #safc"

Adam Duell @adamduell1996 tweeted: "Fans travel opposite ends of the country scraping by with their hard earned cash, then there's this guy who was on 70k a week. Good luck in finding a club who'll pay his wages!"

Phil The Beat wrote: "Probably thinks a player of his reputation should be at a bigger club. A few performances from the likes of him and they might not be in this mess. He’ll go elsewhere and warm the benches for 20k a week!"

Christine Smith added: "How can you miss a player that has never played? He should have been a key player dictating play for us ; especially in Championship. What a waste."

Mark Mcallister @markmc347 wrote: "He’ll want a decent pay off which we probably can’t afford."