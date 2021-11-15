The 21-year-old joined the Magpies on an initial one-month loan deal but has since seen his stay at Meadow Lane extended into the New Year with Ian Burchnall's side.

Patterson has featured nine times keeping three clean sheets and has impressed supporters who are hoping the young Cats stopper will remain for the rest of the campaign.

@NigelCameron8: Best Young keeper to pull on a Notts Shirt since Kasper Schmeichel. Sign him up

Anthony Patterson is impressing on his loan spell with Notts County. Picture by FRANK REID

@Killerkline1: Outstanding goalkeeper, handling exceptional, good with the ball at his feet and very calm. If he continues to work hard, big future ahead of him. Hopefully we can extend his loan beyond January.

@Sam19358810: Need to sign him permanently or Atleast extend the loan!!

@Eric__Kerry: Our style of play gives him excellent experience for a promising future. Sunderland would be mad not to let him stay here for the rest of the season or longer.

@Geoffre43369355: Can't fault him good handling, distribution, old head on young shoulders

@hopewell81: It's been great to see him develop and his confidence grow. Played great yesterday. Well done keep it up

@NottsCounty1991: Please extend the loan! He's vital to our promo hopes

@CallumRaynor_: PLEASE JUST BUY HIM HES QUALITY I LOVE HIM @anthony_patter1

@magpies_history: We are very Lucky to have him

@K_Motson: Fantastic player, there were a couple of crosses yesterday deep at the far post that I thought, if that were Slocombe we could have been in trouble. Solid with his distribution also, the defenders feel confident with him you can tell.

@brandonJLchambs: He’s been fantastic.

