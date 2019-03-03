‘Best weekend of my life!’: Sunderland fans reflect on Wembley trip and Manchester City clash five years on

Have your say

It’s five years since Sunderland graced the hallowed turf of Wembley Stadium - but fans’ memories of a special day are yet to fade.

The Black Cats, then managed by Gus Poyet, defied the odds to progress to the final of the League Cup, where they faced Manchester City.

Sunderland fans have shared their memories of a fantastic Wembley weekend

Having already beaten Chelsea and Manchester United en route to the showpiece game, confidence was high that a shock could be sprung.

And while it wasn’t to be on the day - Sunderland falling to a 3-1 defeat despite Fabio Borini’s opener - the memories of a weekend in the capital remain.

We asked supporters to send in their memories of a historic weekend in the club’s history, and we had a plethora of responses recalling the Wembley visit.

Fabio Borini netted Sunderland's goal at Wembley

Here’s the best of supporters’ memories of the trip:

On our Sunderland Echo SAFC Facebook page, David McGee said: “The day/night before around Covent Garden & Leicester Square, memories that will last a lifetime”

Andrew Henderson added: “5 years?!?? I’ll never forget coming out of the tube station near Covent Garden and hearing that noise!!”

Chris Sunby joked: “We won the first half! Stuck in Wembley car park for 4 hours after was also a brilliant experience.”

Michael Playle commented: “I loved every minute of it the atmosphere was unreal”

David Irving recalled: “Cattermole tore Man City apart in first half and hugging loads of Sunderland supporters when Borini scored!!!”

Graeme Batten posted: “Camden the night before, a big group of fans being warned to be barred, for singing lol”

Jennifer Davison said: “best weekend of my life we lived like millionaires that weekend”

Ian Fraser remembered: “Borini goal. Just a shame it wasn't yo be for Fletcher in the last minute to equalise”

David Carr added: “The fans.. they were incredible the whole weekend!!”

Phil McGrath recalled: “Travelling down the West with the City fans in our stripes- getting loads of stick but living the dream at 1-0 - the bloke in front of us on the toilet when we scored, thought there was an earthquake!! Toure's goal was a belter - pity that it turned the game.”

And fans are already eyeing a return to the famous arch on March 31, with Sunderland just one game away from another trip to Wembley.

If the Black Cats can overcome Bristol Rovers on Tuesday evening, they will face Portsmouth at the national stadium - leaving supporters enthused at the prospect of another weekend in the capital.

Jason Defty said: “Just hope we go back. Loved the whole experience. S.A.F.C. Till I die.”

Kevin Spencer added: “hopefully doing it again end of the month”

David Jaffa Brace commented: “What a weekend I hope we beat Bristol rovers next week”

Anthony Thompson posted: “that day tho.... part 2 pending 31.03