The Black Cats created enough chances to win the game but fell behind in the 67th minute as the hosts took control and opened the scoring courtesy of an excellent strike from Jonny Smith.

Sunderland then saw a late goal ruled out for offside when Tom Flanagan thought he had equalised for Lee Johnson’s side in stoppage time.

Johnson was then shown a yellow card for a confrontation with the officials at full-time.

Sunderland winger Aiden McGeady.

Here’s how some fans reacted to the result on social media.

@_GraemeAtkinson: On a positive note, Dan Neil was excellent. Could’ve done with giving him the ball a little more often IMO. Doyle has that lovely diagonal in him but as Danny Collins said in commentary, needed to mix it up a bit more.

@neil_hewitson: How did we lose that?

@Safc_1982: Gooch must have had 30 plus crosses in three games and aimless. Pritchard should get a start on Saturday.

@76skelly: That was a typical “if you don’t take your chances” game. Should have been out of sight in the first half. You can argue about our “goal” but the whole game, our final ball was shocking all night. To be fair there was a couple of poor individual performances tonight

@SixInARow2015: Best team lost #safc three points should've been banked long before the first half was over. Rather annoying.

@cameronflaws: Definitely not going to overreact after that, more positives to take than negatives but it's how we respond now, we have two home games coming up now which will both be tough but best case scenario we win both of them then I'll take this defeat on the chin

@StewHellens: Frustrating night for #safc. Created plenty chances & didn’t take them and as usually is the case we paid the price. We look a much more balanced side than in previous seasons, nowt to worry about. Iffy decision at the end, have to see that again. Roll on Saturday

@JakeHartley: Played better today then the other two games combined and managed to lose. Nothing wrong with that performance

