'Best performance for a long time': How Sunderland fans reacted to their 2-0 win over Plymouth Argyle

Sunderland kept up the pressure on their promotion rivals with a 2-0 victory over Plymouth Argyle - but what did the fans make of the performance?

Goals from Lee Cattermole and George Honeyman gave the Black Cats all three points at the Stadium of Light, in a game where Luke O'Nien and Aiden McGeady also earned plenty of plaudits.

Here's how some supporters reacted to the result on social media:

@GotDaGroove: Cool, controlled performance and a deserved win. Do we actually get a game without any negativity? Surely everybody is happy with that? #safc

@RossCheal10: Best performance for a long time hard to pick a man of the match thought McGeady was quality first half, as gutted as grigg will be not scoring he's putting some right shifts in,

@DupeTweet: Luke O’Nien is class like. Took him some time but now he should be guaranteed a start every game. #SAFC

@JoshimitsuSAFC: Really enjoyed the first half. Second half started frustratingly but we finished with a pretty comfortable win and keep the momentum! #SAFC

@hcsafc: Great result and a fantastic set of fans 18th minute and we stood together.... fair play to the Plymouth fans that did the same #SAFC #PAFC

@76skelly: Job done, not the best performance and let them push on and threaten too much 2nd half but we got there. No one really stood out, McGeady always the spark of inspiration and another tireless display from O’Nien #SAFC

@aimeegordon_x: Cattermole is a hero... 3 wins since he’s started

@LdoubleE_87: Excellent performance that. Getting stronger week on week, McGeady, Catts and O’Nien to name a few class. HAWAWAAAAY!!

@Parkersafc: Honeyman covered every blade of grass, did two mens jobs again and got the all important second goal.