'Best bench in the history of League One' - Sunderland fans react to Jack Ross' team selection against Coventry

Jack Ross has named an unchanged side for today's lunchtime game at Coventry.

Most fans agree the Black Cats manager has made the right call, sticking with the same starting XI which defeated Rochdale 4-1 last weekend.

There were some calls for Max Power to be recalled following his three-match suspension, but the midfielder will start on a strong-looking substitutes bench, alongside Bryan Oviedo, Aiden McGeady and Jerome Sinclair.

Here's how fans reacted on social media:

@WERGHJIGgJ: Best Bench in the history of league 1

@LdoubleE_87: Strong bench that like #SAFC

@KevinBridges82: Keeping a winning side seems sensible. Hoping Mcgeady will get another cameo in the second half again.

@AnthonyMorrow83: Played so well last game, I'm not surprised. Shows there's real competition for places too - Power has to do his bit to get back in there.

@NyronLadSAFC: That bench is mental

@tmalbrghtn: Power for McGeough would have been my only call

@KingstonSi: No surprise Power is on the bench. Probably ease him in after being out for three matches and Ross not wanting to change a winning side.#SAFC

@chrispaul199: Haway the lads nice to see a unchanged team bring home 3 points #HawayTheLads enjoy our amazing 5'000 supporters #SAFC

@Bodders444: Power should be starting for me ... #safc

@AlanMould: Loyalty for a good result last time out, can't argue. Expect Power to make an appearance at some time though.