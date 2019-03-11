Barnsley v Sunderland: what time is kick off, is it on tv and what are the odds?

Have your say

Sunderland travel to Barnsley on Tuesday knowing defeat is not an option if they are to claim automatic promotion from League One.

Jack Ross’ side suffered a somewhat Wembley hangover during an action-filled 1-1 draw at Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday to slip four points behind the second-placed Tykes.

Lose tomorrow and it could inflict a huge blow on their top two chances as Barnsley will open up a seven point lead over their visitors.

What time is kick off?

Kick off is at 7:45pm on Tuesday, March 12 at Oakwell.

Is the match on tv? Can I watch it on a live stream?

The game will not be shown live on BT Sports or Sky Sports. However, you can follow the action via the Sunderland Echo live match day blog.

Where can you get updates from the match?

You’ll be able to follow all the latest updates and team news via the SAFC section on the Sunderland Echo website. Don't forget to tune into our live blog.

What’s the latest team news?

Sunderland will be without five senior players for tomorrow's clash with promotion rivals Barnsley.

Reece James, Tom Flanagan and Duncan Watmore were all forced off during the Black Cats' encounter at Wycombe, while captain George Honeyman was sent off late on.

Chris Maguire also remains out after suffering a leg fracture in last month's win over Gillingham.

On the other hand, Barnsley will miss key men Kieffer Moore, who is sidelined for the rest of the season and Cameron McGeehan, who is serving a three-match suspension.

Who is the referee?

Peter Banks. He will be assisted by Paul Hodskinson and Mark Jones while Darren Drysdale will act as the fourth official.

What is the form of Sunderland and Barnsley?

Ross’ men are yet to taste defeat since the 3-1 defeat to Portsmouth in December, however too many draws has prevented them from jumping into the top two.

In the 14 games since, the Black Cats have recorded eight draws and six wins in the mix of securing a Checkatrade Trophy final at Wembley with Portsmouth last week.

Barnsley, by earning five more wins than Sunderland, are on a hot streak themselves, last tasting defeat on December 8. It’s a run of 16 games without defeat for Daniel Stendel’s side.

Barnsley (last six): WWDDWW

Sunderland (last six): DDWWWD

What are the betting odds?

Barnsley have been placed as the slight favourites at 19/20 while Sunderland are a 14/5 shot to claim victory. 23/10 says both teams will share the spoils.