Barnsley v Sunderland AFC LIVE: Action, reaction and analysis from crunch League One clash

0
Have your say

Sunderland AFC face Barnsley tonight at Oakwell in a crunch game in the League One automatic promotion battle.

Simply refresh and scroll down for the latest Sunderland AFC news, reaction and analysis.

Sunderland face Barnsley at Oakwell this evening in League One.

Sunderland face Barnsley at Oakwell this evening in League One.