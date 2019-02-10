Barnsley release update on star man Kieffer Moore after sickening injury

Barnsley are hopeful over the fitness of star striker Kieffer Moore after he was stretchered off at the weekend.

Sunderland's promotion rivals enjoyed a 4-1 win over Gillingham on Saturday to maintain their position in the top two.

Moore began the scoring after just 15 seconds, but his day was to end badly as he was stretchered off after a sickening challenge with Gabriel Zakuani.

The game was held up for 10 minutes as Moore was treated on the pitch and there were serious concerns about his well-being.

But after spending the night in hospital, he was released on Sunday and returned home to recuperate further.

And while he is a doubt for Saturday's game against Wycombe, Moore looks to have avoided serious injury.

A statement from Barnsley read: “Barnsley Football Club can confirm that Kieffer Moore has been discharged from hospital.

“The striker fell heavily in the 82nd minute of the Reds' 1-4 victory over Gillingham. He was assisted by the medical staff from both clubs and paramedics on the scene.

“Kieffer will be continually assessed in the coming days, but is now currently at home resting.

“We would like to thank everyone for the well wishes.”

Moore, who now has 18 goals this season, has developed a partnership with Cauley Woodrow which has fired Barnsley into the promotion frame.

The Reds have won eight of their last 10 League One games and are five points ahead of Sunderland, having played two games more. However, by the time the Tykes are next in action against Wycombe, Sunderland could have leapfrogged them if they beat Blackpool tomorrow and Accrington Stanley on Friday night, both at the Stadium of Light.