Barnsley dealt promotion blow as key man set to miss crunch Sunderland clash

Barnsley's promotion hopes have been dented after a key man was ruled out for three games - including the clash with Sunderland next week.

The Tykes will have to do without Cameron McGeehan for their next three games after a charge of violent conduct against the midfielder was proven today.

McGeehan, who previously turned out for Luton Town, has featured regularly for Daniel Stendel's side this season - racking up 36 appearances for the promotion chasers.

He even netted in the club's 3-0 win at Southend last weekend, but was later retrospectively charged following an incident during the game.

While the claim of violent conduct was not seen by the match officials, video footage provided to the FA's independent regulatory commission led them to hand McGeehan a three-game ban.

That means he will be absent when Sunderland travel to Oakwell next Tuesday (March 12).

He will also be forced to sit out games with Accrington Stanley and Doncaster Rovers in what could prove a blow to the Tykes' promotion hopes.

In a statement released after the decision, Barnsley said: "Barnsley Football Club are disappointed in the decision to suspend McGeehan.

"The Club offered the view that the video evidence shows the opposition player moving whilst on the floor, when McGeehan was unable to change the course of his direction in mid-air.

"There was no complaint from the opposition players, staff or the officials at the time despite it being in front of both dugouts.

"An apology was then instantly offered and accepted from each player involved."

Barnsley are already set to be without star striker Kieffer Moore for the remainder of the season after he was ruled-out on medical advice.