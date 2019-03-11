Barnsley coach ramps up pressure ahead of huge Sunderland clash: 'They’ve got players who don’t belong at this level'

Barnsley assistant manager Dale Tonge has ramped up the pressure ahead of the visit of Sunderland - labelling it a "must win game" for the Yorkshire side.

Sunderland - who will be backed by 4,500 fans at Oakwell - are third in League One, four points behind Barnsley with a game in hand as the race for automatic promotion hots up.

Lynden Gooch celebrates scoring in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

Jack Ross takes his squad to Oakwell (KO 7.45pm) knowing a win could close the gap between the two sides to one point.

“I don’t know if it’s must-win for them. But it is for us. Every game is. That’s how we approach every game” said the number two to Tykes boss Daniel Stendel.

"Sunderland are a massive club.

"They’ve got players who don’t belong at this level. We are well aware of what a challenge we have in front of us.

"We aren’t going to pretend. This is a big game. We can increase the gap, they could close it."

The reverse fixture at the Stadium of Light in November was one of the highlights of the season for Sunderland so far when an impressive performance game them three points thanks to a 4-2 win.

Kieffer Moore, who scored the away side's two goals in that game, is out for the season but Barnsley do not have any fresh injury concerns ahead of the visit of Sunderland.