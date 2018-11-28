Barnsley boss Daniel Stendel slams Aiden McGeady penalty decision in 4-2 defeat to Sunderland

Daniel Stendel believes his Barnsley side were on the end of a wrong decision in Sunderland's 4-2 win at the Stadium of Light.

The Barnsley boss was aggrieved by referee Andrew Madley’s decision to award Sunderland a penalty following Ethan Pinnock's challenge on Aiden McGeady.

Stendel didn't feel it was a spot kick but Jack Ross didn't see anything wrong with the decision and said he didn't see too many complaints from the away team at the time.

McGeady scored the penalty in the 19th minute and less than a minute later the Black Cats were 2-0 up thanks to Josh Maja's superb strike.

Lynden Gooch added a third just past the half hour mark before promotion rivals Barnsley sparked a spirited fightback, Kieffer Moore scoring twice for the visitors to set up a nervy finale.

Sub Luke O'Nien sealed the win seven minutes from time.

A frustrated Stendel said: “In the first 35 minutes we were not here, after that we played very well. We played so much better but that was 3-0 at that time.

“I watched the penalty in a video clip, you can see it is not a penalty. He is ten metres behind it so surely he could see it was not a penalty. It was not the right decision.

“That was one goal though. The other goals were our fault. Sometimes not all decisions are right. At 2-0 we might have had more chance to win it.

“This is a big club here at this stadium, maybe players from League One were a little too impressed in first 35 minutes. We can play so much better.

“We showed that in the second half. When you want to win at Sunderland you have to play two good halves. Sunderland are not five points better than us.”

The win kept Sunderland second in League One, four points off leaders Portsmouth.