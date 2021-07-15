Bali Mumba rewarded for his Norwich City progress with new long-term deal

Mumba moved to Carrow Road last summer in what was a bitter disappointment for many Black Cats fans. After a successful first campaign under Daniel Farke he has now comitted his future to the Canaries until the summer of 2025.

The 19-year-old went straight into the first-team squad as Farke's side won promotion straight back to the Premier League. Though opportunities were imited, the full back made an impression when called upon.

As it stands, he is expected to remain with the senior squad this season, adding cover and competition for established full backs Max Aarons and Dimitris Giannoulis.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Sunderland youngster Bali Mumba

"Bali has shown on several occasions his potential," Farke said.

"He’s a brave, young, modern full-back with a great attitude. He is a player who is always brave on the football pitch. He’s still young and there is lots of room for him to develop.

“He is not in an easy place, competing for a position in the team with players like Max Aarons at right-back and a Greek international in Dimitris Giannoulis at left-back, but has great character and always has a smile on his face.

“We will continue to give Bali the opportunity to improve and develop. He was involved in some really good games last season, then had a bit of an injury, but we’re all now really happy that we have him tied to a new contract."

Mumba said he was 'buzzing' to sign the new deal and exited to try and push himself into contention for Premier League selection.

"Not many lads get the chance or opportunity to have the experience of getting promoted and playing in the Premier League, so I’m buzzing about thatm" he said.

It feels great. I’m blessed right now to have the chance to sign a new contract here. It’s been an amazing spell, an amazing experience and I’m grateful to be here and continuing that.

“It’s every young teenager's dream to be in the league that we’re in. Hopefully, I can just keep my head down and work hard and the chance comes, and I take it."

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.