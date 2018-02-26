Bali Mumba gets lucky as Sunderland youngsters put the wind up Manchester City

Hosts Sunderland secured an impressive Under-18 Premier League Northern Division win on Saturday, beating Manchester City 1-0 at the Academy of Light, writes David Pilkington.

Although City had the majority of the possession, firing in 20 shots, they failed to make the breakthrough, with keeper Anthony Patterson proving hard to beat.

Sunderland, facing a strong wind in the first half, found it difficult with City pushing forward.

When City kept the ball low, they were met with a stern Sunderland defence.

The visitors went close on 30 minutes when Simmonds let fly from outside the area, but the crossbar came to Patterson’s aid.

In the second half, The young Black Cats used the wind to their advantage, catching City on the break several times, but it wasn’t until the 71st minute that they finally made the breakthrough, with a stroke of fortune.

Bali Mumba’s corner from the right sailed over the City defence, including keeper Anderson, to give Sunderland the lead.

The visitors tried everything to find an equaliser, bringing on substitutes Robinson and Dionkou in the 82nd minute, but Sunderland held firm to claim all three points.

Coach Mark Atkinson said: “We managed to frustrate City. Yes, they had more possession, but we held firm.

“I thought the lads defended really well. We looked dangerous on the counter-attack and it paid off with Bali’s corner. Anthony made some remarkable saves to keep us in the game.”

Sunderland sit in seventh place in the 12-team division, with seven wins and a draw in their 16 games.

Sunderland U18s: Patterson; Young, Kokolo, Mumba, Edmundsson; Scothern,(Neil 77), Evans, Lilley, Hesson; Dunne (Slack 82), Proctor (Leonard 74). Subs not used: Newman, Derbali.

Man City U18s: Anderson; Devine, Frimprong, Garcia, Ogbeta; Pozo, Doyle Dele-Bashiru 82), Nmecha; Simmonds, Touazia, Ogunby (Diounkou 82). Subs not used: Amankinah, Scott, Robinson.