Wright, 29, received a late call-up for the Socceroos during the last international break but was an unused substitute during competitive games against Vietnam and China.

The news will come as a disappointment for Wright who takes pride in representing his country.

“It’s not really a challenge, it’s more of an honor when you get called up for your country,” Wright told the Echo when asked about travelling with the national team.

“Sometimes people speak about the journeys and travelling you do but I don’t know any different.

“For me I love any opportunity I get to go and represent my county. It’s one of those pitch yourself moments because as a kid you always dreamt of that.

“It’s always a target to try and get in that squad and obviously try and get on the pitch, be part of things and be part of the qualifying campaign for a World Cup in Qatar.”

Sunderland have already opted to postpone next week’s League One fixture against Oxford at the Stadium of Light due to several international call-ups.

Dennis Cirkin and Callum Doyle have been named in the England under-20s and under-19s squads respectively, while Niall Huggins is set to represent Wales at under-21s level.

At senior level, Corry Evans and Tom Flanagan have been called up by Northern Ireland for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Switzerland and Bulgaria.

Sunderland also postponed a league game at Sheffield Wednesday due to international call-ups last month, which has been rescheduled for Tuesday, November 2 (7:45pm kick-off).

Sunderland boss Lee Johnson was keen to avoid a fixture backlog, yet the absence of five senior players would have left the Black Cats significantly weaker.

“It’s a big decision,” said Johnson when discussing the decision to postpone the Oxford fixture.

“You always want to play the game, especially when you’re playing well and the momentum is good.

“But we’ve to respect that Oxford United are a top team as well, and it’s not easy to win three points at this level.

“That’s why I’m so proud of the players for what they’ve produced so far this season.”

