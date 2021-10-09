Since Johnson’s arrival at the Stadium of Light, there has been more focus on passing the ball out from the back and keeping possession to build attacks.

Wright, who also worked with Johnson at Bristol City, started the season out of the side but has been willing to wait for his opportunity.

When asked about the team’s style of play, Wright told the Echo: “There is playing out from the back and the way we do it is obviously playing out from the back for a reason.

Bailey Wright playing for Sunderland.

“We don’t always play short, short, short if it’s not on and it’s about playing the game we are in.

“I have worked with the manager before and understand his philosophy, his system and expectations but that doesn’t mean I’m not still learning all the time and evolving.

“Likewise he has probably changed and tweaked things from what he’s done at previous clubs compared to what he is doing here.

“It’s enjoyable when you’ve got a team that when you play like that and you get the ball under pressure there are options on.

“That is the sign of a team that can play out the options you have, not just how good someone is on the ball and we have good options and good lads to play with.

“You just trust each other that if we do lose it we’ll just react and get on with it. It’s an enjoyable team to play in and hopefully that continues.”

Wright, 29, has been called up to represent Australia during the international break and was an unused substitute in the Socceroos’ 3-1 win over Oman in Doha.

The centre-back admits he has to tweak his game depending on the team he is playing in, and says he’s learning from younger team-mates such as Manchester City loanee Callum Doyle.

“It changes in what team you are in and the way they want to play,” replied Wright when asked about adapting his game. “There are teams that have been more direct and I’ve played in teams that have played a lot.

“Certainly with my national team when I was playing a bit more regularly we certainly played more like that.

“As a player you need to be able to adapt, you can’t just be suited to one system otherwise it could hinder you a little bit.

“I’m still learning and I’m learning from the gaffer and lads like Callum, the way he steps in with the ball and takes it. You look at him and think how does he make that look so easy.

“We are learning from each other and it doesn’t matter how old they are, they are still teaching us all the lessons.”

Wright will now travel to Japan with the Australia squad for another World Cup qualifier and says it’s always an honour to represent his country.

“Sometimes people speak about the journeys and travelling you do but I don’t know any different,” he added.

“For me I love any opportunity I get to represent my county. It’s one of those pinch yourself moments because as a kid you always dreamt of that.”

