AWOL Sunderland midfielder Didier Ndong makes shock statement

Sunderland midfielder Didier Ndong is reportedly keen to return to the Stadium of Light - and is even willing to take a pay cut.

The Gabon international, who remains the Black Cats' record signing, failed to return to the club for pre-season having spent the second half of last season on loan at Premier League side Watford.

Didier Ndong has issued a shock statement

It was thought that Ndong, who joined the club from Lorient in 2016, was keen to seal a move away from the Stadium of Light over the summer - with Torino, Leganes and Benfica all showing an interest.

But no such deal materialised, leaving Ndong's future in the balance with manager Jack Ross having claimed that a resolution to the situation was 'edging closer' after fellow wantaway Papy Djilobodji was issued notice that his contract would be terminated.

Now, however, it seems that Ndong has performed a dramatic u-turn and is keen to return to Wearside.

Reports in Gabon suggest that the midfielder is 'ready to fight' to help Sunderland achieve promotion back to the Championship - and is even willing to take a pay cut in order to do so.

Speaking to news outlet iSport, Ndong said: "I’m ready to see my salary reduced, as long as I’m putting my boots on with Sunderland.

"I’m ready to fight to get the club back into the second division."

The report goes on to state that Ndong had spent time in Morroco but has now left the country to try and seal a return to the North East.

It has also been claimed that agent Seb Ewan and the PFA will represent Ndong in a meeting with manager Ross as he looks to reintegrate into the Black Cats' squad.