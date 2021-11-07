Black Cats boss Lee Johnson made six changes to his side but still named a strong starting XI on paper against League Two opposition.

Mansfield striker Rhys Oates scored the only goal of the game in the sixth minute, which was enough for the visitors to progress.

Following back-to-back league defeats against Rotherham and Sheffield Wednesday, Sunderland fans are growing increasingly concerned.

Here’s how some supporters reacted:

@EthanOsafc: That wasn’t just a loss to Mansfield, that performance was diabolical. Couldn’t put three passes together and players walking about not looking interested. Manager clueless.

@AnthonyGWood1: A long cup run would not be best for the club that needs to concentrate on getting out of this division. That said, I hoped that we could get through this round.

@Michael_Pole: I’m not part of the “Johnson out!” brigade but that’s appalling. He’s got two weeks to get ready for a tough game against Ipswich which is very much a must not lose game.

Aiden O'Brien playing for Sunderland.

@pjcatcherside1: Pathetic. They had one shot on target that we gifted them and we can’t respond to it. Teetering on wanting Johnson out but not sure there’s a suitable replacement out there

@GavLee82: Falling out with the beautiful game slowly but surely

@Ian_Crow3: Just keeps getting worse. Mansfield comfortable and we lacked attacking threat and defence has gone out the window. LJ unable to give himself breathing room and show he can get out of these bad streaks and the team's confidence has been given another battering.

@danwrighttttt: Nothing positive to say anymore. I don’t know how long i can stick up for johnson tbh

@Evs_Dubai: Awful result. Nobody was expecting a cup run. But we should not be losing at home to a side a league below us.

@DVTheCoach: Why be worried about exiting a competition that we cannot win? Why overload the players with meaningless cup games? Regroup and get out of this league.

@harrytdixon20: Losing against a league two team fighting for relegation with a strong team is embarrassing and not good enough

