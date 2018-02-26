Avoidable errors need to be cut out in the run-in, says Sunderland scorer Jonny Williams

Jonny Williams was again left bemoaning individual errors as Sunderland played out a fiery 3-3 draw with Middlesbrough on Saturday.

But the Wales midfielder felt that the performance showed his team are still fighting to beat the drop in the Championship.

It was the 11th time this season Sunderland have conceded three or more goals and, after identifying individual mistakes as the biggest problem for the Black Cats last week, Williams was frustrated by the early second-half collapse against Boro.

Williams, on loan from Crystal Palace, said: “It shows we are still fighting.

“It was the craziest game I have ever been involved in.

“We needed to start the second half like we started the first.

“We couldn’t believe it when we went 2-1 down so early in the second half.

“I felt we matched them through the whole game.

“We really wanted to win and somehow we found ourselves in difficult circumstances again at 3-2 down, which was undeserved.

“If we are honest, it is mistakes that we can avoid that are costing us.

“We have scored three and not won and it is the third time that has happened this season.

“That is probably why we are down there.”

Callum McManaman’s late equaliser, deep into stoppage time, sparked wild celebrations in the Stadium of Light and Williams believes that rescuing the game on home turf is a big mental boost for the team.

He said: “I think it is a step forward for us, from a mental point of view, because we have not been good at getting back into games when we are trailing.

“The fans were great even when we were down – they were right behind us and saw something in us which they liked.

“I thought we were the better team.

“I really believe we have match-winners in this side and, if we can get as many on the pitch as we can and be more solid in defence, that can serve us well.

“There will be tough times between now and the end of the season, and we have to show that character. We have not lost ground.”

“Now we have to go to Millwall (on Saturday) and do it again.

“It is a point that can be massive in a few weeks time. We are still in touching distance.”