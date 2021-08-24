'Available for...' - Ex-Sunderland, Ipswich Town and Aston Villa man shares funny Instagram post

We always knew Roy Keane had a cuddly side...

By James Copley
Tuesday, 24th August 2021, 10:49 am

Ex-Sunderland and Ipswich Town boss Roy Keane shared a rather amusing picture of himself to his Instagram profile yesterday.

The hardman showed off his cuddly side by dressing up as a character from the popular children's TV show PAW Patrol.

The 50-year-old often amuses fans with his Instagram posts.

He joked: "Available for party hire. I don’t like parties or kids but the pool needs heating."

Keane guided Sunderland to the Premier League as champions during the 2006-07 season.

