Ex-Sunderland and Ipswich Town boss Roy Keane shared a rather amusing picture of himself to his Instagram profile yesterday.

The hardman showed off his cuddly side by dressing up as a character from the popular children's TV show PAW Patrol.

The 50-year-old often amuses fans with his Instagram posts.

He joked: "Available for party hire. I don’t like parties or kids but the pool needs heating."

Keane guided Sunderland to the Premier League as champions during the 2006-07 season.

Roy Keane's Instagram.

