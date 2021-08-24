'Available for...' - Ex-Sunderland, Ipswich Town and Aston Villa man shares funny Instagram post
We always knew Roy Keane had a cuddly side...
Tuesday, 24th August 2021, 10:49 am
Ex-Sunderland and Ipswich Town boss Roy Keane shared a rather amusing picture of himself to his Instagram profile yesterday.
The hardman showed off his cuddly side by dressing up as a character from the popular children's TV show PAW Patrol.
The 50-year-old often amuses fans with his Instagram posts.
He joked: "Available for party hire. I don’t like parties or kids but the pool needs heating."
Keane guided Sunderland to the Premier League as champions during the 2006-07 season.