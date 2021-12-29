Darren Moore’s side beat Sunderland 3-0 earlier in the season but haven’t played for more than two weeks due to a Covid-19 outbreak at the club.

The Owls remain on the cusp of the play-off places in eighth and haven’t lost in the league since their win over Sunderland in November.

To find out more we caught up with Alex Miller from our sister title the Sheffield Star to get the inside track:

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Wednesday vs Sunderland.

What’s the latest at Wednesday after the postponed matches?

AM: “Wednesday have had their last two matches called off after an outbreak within the club left them short of players - at the situation's worst we understand there were only seven senior outfield players able to train.

“But from what we gather things have improved and most if not all players affected by the virus are back in training. Barring anything drastic, the club are certainly hopeful of being able to fulfil the fixture their end.”

What’s the feeling like among supporters about the team’s promotion hopes?

AM: “It feels like this side is bubbling under a touch and was building good momentum heading into Christmas. How much of that has been lost remains to be seen.

“They are on the longest unbeaten league run in the country at current and although many of those have been draws, there is a feeling in the fanbase that a top six finish is well within grasp - greedier fans believe in a top two charge.

How have Wednesday done since that win over Sunderland in November?

AM: “Pretty well. Cup defeats against Plymouth and Hartlepool were disappointing but have been overshadowed by that unbeaten league run, which leaves them teetering on the edge of the playoffs.

“There's a sense that while momentum may have been lost in the pause on proceedings, big players are returning from injury. Keep them fit and they'll hope to turn promotion hopes into a reality.”

What formation are they likely to play?

AM: “Darren Moore has lined up with a 3-5-2 for the majority of the season and injury dependent I'd expect that to remain the case.

“He likes his players to get the ball down and play, though the side have removed slightly from an early season preference to play out from the back at all costs.

“Moore has spoken about a 'horses for courses' policy on certain things and that will likely be the case once again.”

Who have been the side’s standout players this season?

AM: “In terms of absolute consistency, you'd do well to overlook Liam Palmer, who has been a vision of calm despite having been asked to play in a number of different positions.

“Lee Gregory has been an excellent addition to the front line. There is a feeling he could become the first Wednesday striker to bag 20 goals in a decade.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year .

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.